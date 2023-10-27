COLUMBUS, Ohio — One automaker is making good on a commitment to offer anti-theft software, after thousands of the brand’s vehicles were targeted by thieves.

What You Need To Know Kia is offering free software updates to turn-key ignition vehicles between the 2011 and 2021 model years



The updates are aimed at making the vehicles less susceptible to thefts, preventing the cars from starting if the owner's key is not present and if properly locked



A mobile upgrade center is open at Obetz Athletic Club from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 to Oct. 29

Cleveland and Columbus are among 17 cities nationwide suing Kia and Hyundai for not incorporating adequate theft prevention in millions of their vehicles. The cities claim that’s the reason thousands of those cars were stolen over the last couple years.

As the suit awaits its day in court, Kia America is now following through with a promise it made back in February to offer software upgrades for its vehicles by hosting installation centers in communities across the country, including Columbus.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, technicians are available at a software upgrade service center located in the parking lot near Obetz Athletic Club. No appointment is needed.

Steve Howard brought his wife’s blue Kia Sorento to the site Friday.

“She’s probably put 50,000 (miles) on it, but yeah, she loves this car,” Howard said. “I enjoy driving it, so it’s been a good car.”

But these days, the Howards have to do a little extra planning before hitting the road.

“We drive my car, which is not a Kia, when we have to go places like downtown or something like that,” he said.

He said he’s concerned about the rise of vehicle thefts, and said so far, they’ve been lucky. He brought their 2017 model to the event in hopes that luck continues.

Inside tents set up like an auto garage, technicians like Ken Burke scan the software using a tablet connected to a device plugged into the vehicle.

“This here is talking to the car and it Bluetooths into here,” Burke said, gesturing from the tablet to the device. “Back in the day, this would have been a cord and you would just plug it in.”

With 25 years under his belt as a technician, Burke knows cars in and out.

“I actually author schematics,” he said, “so I take blueprints and I draw up the schematics so technicians can use that to fix the different systems.”

He’s installing anti-theft software designed to make Kia vehicles tougher to steal if the owner’s key isn’t around, according to the company.

“I could see for a manufacturer to come up with a 100% fool-proof system’s gotta be very difficult,” Burke said. “There’s always a hacker out there doing something.”

The automaker didn’t install the software initially when the vehicles were built. The fix is for 2011-2021 model year vehicles with a turn-key ignition.

So, Lucille Deeter’s 2010 vehicle didn’t make the cut.

“But we have this little baby,” Deeter said, referring to a steering wheel lock provided to her by representative on-site. The locks were given to models that don’t qualify for the software.

Deeter didn’t seem deterred.

“I’ll probably run it till it dies on me,” she said, of her beloved car. “Or I die, one of the two,” she added with a laugh.

For vehicles that do receive the update, hitting the lock button twice is supposed to activate an immobilizer. It’s a feature Howard hopes will put the brakes on any potential thefts.

“Peace of mind, exactly,” he said.

Kia’s software updates are also available at local dealerships.