Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors and the unit behind the driverless vehicles roaming Austin and other U.S. cities, has announced it's suspending driverless operations across the country for now.

What You Need To Know Cruise, a largely autonomous unit of General Motors, announced it is suspending driverless vehicle operations for the time being



The announcement comes after California regulators ordered it to remove the vehicles from state roads



In a statement, Cruise said it is "taking steps to rebuild public trust"



Cruise operates driverless vehicles in cities including Austin, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Miami

In a statement, Cruise said it will now focus on rebuilding public trust.

"The most important thing for us right now is to take steps to rebuild public trust. Part of this involves taking a hard look inwards and at how we do work at Cruise, even if it means doing things that are uncomfortable or difficult," the statement reads. "In that spirit, we have decided to proactively pause driverless operations across all of our fleets while we take time to examine our processes, systems, and tools and reflect on how we can better operate in a way that will earn public trust."

Cruise had been operating driverless vehicles in cities including Austin, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Miami.

The company has been under scrutiny in recent months. Just last month in Austin, dozens of Cruise driverless vehicles created a bizarre traffic jam with each other on a street in West Campus after a University of Texas at Austin football game.

This week, California's Department of Motor Vehicles put an end to Cruise's ride in the state. The California DMV cited the company "misrepresenting" the safety of the operation and called the vehicles a risk to the public, according to Reuters.

Earlier this month in California, a Cruise vehicle struck a pedestrian who had been in a hit-and-run incident. The pedestrian was hit by a different vehicle and ended up in the opposite lane, where the Cruise vehicle had braked but still hit the pedestrian, trapping them under the vehicle.

Cruise said in the same statement that the suspension of operations in Texas "is not related to any new on-road incidents."

Cruise's website has a section on safety that reads "the driverless future won’t just make life easier, it will make it safer — for all of us."

The company says it will continue operating vehicles supervised by a driver.