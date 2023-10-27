CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Supply delays are on the decline, according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The agency's numbers show domestic supplier delays reported by small businesses dropped from 36.1% in April 2022 to 14.5% in July 2023.

Although supply delays are improving, inflation remains a consistent issue for businesses.

Overall, inflation rates in the U.S. have decreased since the height of the pandemic. But the data shows small businesses are not seeing decreases in prices.

Romeo's Vegan Burgers is a popular restaurant spot in Charlotte.

Co-owner Tigo Faulkner says right now, food supply isn't much of an issue for the business. But food costs are a different story.

"The food cost situation has been steadily increasing since COVID," Faulkner said. "I'm not truly sure why that is, but I do know it's been affecting us because as a vegan restaurant, vegan food is already more expensive."

Faulkner says the business prides itself on being affordable. Although inflation has pushed some businesses to raise prices, Romeo's Vegan Burgers is doing the opposite.

"We haven't changed our prices, although the cost has been going up. It's been a struggle, but we're making our way through it. We hope to see the costs go down so we can even pay our employees more and expand. Overall, for veganism, my hope is costs come down for all these products so vegan food can be more accessible and offered at a cheaper rate, just like how we do here at Romeo's," he said.

Faulkner says he's grateful for events like Charlotte Black Restaurant Week. The event was created to drive more businesss and support to local Black-owned restaurants.

Romeo's Vegan Burgers is one of several businesses participating in the event, wraps up Sunday.