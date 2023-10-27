COLUMBUS, Ohio – Despite the election of Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La. as speaker of the United States House of Representatives, it may be too late to pass new Farm Bill legislation by the end of the year.

What You Need To Know According to the Congressional Research Service, the Farm Bill "governs an array of agricultural and food programs" over the course of multiple years"



A new Farm Bill is usually passed every five years



The current Farm Bill expired in September and unless lawmakers extend this legislation or approve a new Farm Bill, the law could revert to regulations set in the early 1900s.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the Farm Bill authorizes funding for food and nutrition assistance, commodity programs and risk management, conservation and climate, credit, energy, research, rural development, specialty crops, trade and more.

Newly elected House Speaker Johnson said passing the 2023 Farm Bill is a priority, but time is winding down.

Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said that's going to be a "heavy lift."

"We're heading into the holidays. You know, pumpkin spice season means Thanksgiving and Christmas are not that far away. Legislators are already thinking about their next election cycle and going back home to be with the constituents and the voters. What I think is most likely to happen is there will be some extension of the 2018 Farm bill," Vance said.