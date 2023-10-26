BOSTON - Wednesday was "Seafood Day" at the State House, and Massachusetts fishermen showed off their best catch and educated visitors about the industry.



“Today is a good show of force to show that the fishing industry in Boston and Massachusetts is thriving,” said Chris Basile of the Boston Fisheries Foundation.

It was more than just show, it was tell too - educating those who stopped for an oyster what the fishing industry needs: young people. Basile said the industry is aging out.

“I don’t think that a lot of young people know that the fisheries is a great career option," he said. "College and working in an office isn’t for everyone. Working on the ocean, its hard to give that up.”

Industry jobs aren’t just about fishing. It could mean processing, engineering, even delivering to restaurants across the state. They want to celebrate all aspects of the seafood industry,

“I wouldn’t dare step into this building selling imported seafood,” said Basil Freddura, executive chef at The Daily Catch.

Freddura is passionate about keeping industry jobs in the state and in turn, keeping products local.

“Its all about keeping local seafood in the state," he said. "Why ship it out to be processed, especially overseas, just to bring it back?”

Industry leaders say keeping all the fishing and processing jobs in the state ensures more jobs and fresher seafood.