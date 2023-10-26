ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders have been hosting public input meetings for several weeks to learn from the community directly what unmet needs remain after Hurricane Ian in 2022.

The meetings coincide with a $219 million grant provided to the county by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, (HUD) for long-term recovery efforts.

The second to last input meeting will be held on Thursday Oct. 26, at Orlo Vista Elementary School starting at 6:30 p.m.



Orlo Vista was one of the hardest hit areas in the county with massive flooding



The last public meeting will be held on Oct. 30, and a fill list can be found on Orange County's website

The area experienced massive flooding during the storm, with many people still seeking help to complete repairs, or restore their homes all together.

“Not only will we be able to address a lot of homes that have not been able to get repaired, but we’re trying to also make those homes more resilient to withstand future storms," said Orange County Housing and Community Development Manager Mitchell Glasser.

Glasser said this money has the power to change lives across the community, getting them back to their lives before the hurricane hit. He said the county is also looking to use some of the money for community mitigation efforts and even new housing opportunities.

“We’re looking at the opportunity that the money provides to even create new housing for not just affordable, traditional affordable but housing for vulnerable populations. Populations that don’t have a place to go to when there is a storm," said Glasser.

The last input meeting will be held on Oct. 30 at Barnett Park, a full list of those meetings and the next steps in the process can be found on the Orange County website.