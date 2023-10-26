WINDERMERE, Fla. — The first steps of the construction process for a $6.8 million-dollar Windermere High School stadium will be kicking off soon.

A Windermere High School parent says she’s personally experienced the lack of adequate parking spots during games at Deputy Scott Pine Community Park



Orange County commissioners recently voting yes on a special exception vote to build a new outdoor stadium at the high school. Students have been practicing and playing football games at Deputy Scott Pine Community Park since the high school opened in 2017.

Orange County Public Schools officials say part of an agreement with the county to build the high school was that the school had to use the park for events, but that’s changing now.

The park is 1.7 miles away from Windermere High School.

Kelly Dudek, a parent of two juniors at Windermere High School, says one of her twin daughters runs track and cross country at the Deputy Scott Pine Community Park.

She said she’s personally experienced the lack of adequate parking spots during games — and extra travel time and traffic congestion.

“We had a lineup all the way down — it was about a third of a mile down with buses — bringing band members bringing spectators, we’re busing students and spectators from the school,” said Dudek, who is also a member of Windermere Athletics Booster and serves on Orange County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

OCPS officials say with an on-campus stadium, there would no longer be a transportation cost to the school for home games.

Dudek said student safety and accessibility is also top of mind.

“Safety is the No. 1 reason we all lobbied so hard for this,” she said.

The Orange County Board Of Commissioners unanimously voted to build a new stadium at Windermere High School.

Dudek said the county recognizes that there’s not enough parking, or places for people to shelter during lightning storms or emergencies.

“There is no safe way to get students, athletes and spectators in a safe space in bad weather," she said. "This is Florida, we’re known for lightning and storms that come out of nowhere."

Construction on the is slated to start during winter break and conclude August of 2023.