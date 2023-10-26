SHARONVILLE, Ohio — After a strike that has stretched on for more than one month, Ford Motor Company struck a tentative deal with the United Auto Works Union, UAW. The new deal includes higher wages, increased living costs and much more.

The four-and-half year contract comes with a 25% wage increase. It’s part of the tentative deal between Ford and UAW.

While some union employees are satisfied, others are not. Union workers at the Ford Motor Co. Sharonville Transmission Plant shared they believe they deserve even higher wages.

“This is an important development,” said Marick Masters, Wayne State University professor of business. “They got significant wage increases, they got cost-of-living allowance, they got guarantees for job security and improvements in the defined contribution plan and then some.”

Masters believes this is a big win for the union, as job and retirement security, the right to strike and plant closures were a part of the UAW demands. Nearly 17,000 ford workers were on strike with 3,000 laid off.

“Based on what we know, it clearly appears that the company did concede a lot towards the union’s demands on key items,” he said. “And therefore, you can look at this as progress, certainly a step in the right direction for the workers.”

Masters said one of the most significant parts of the deal is the cost-of-living allowance, which is tied to inflation.

“If you have 2% or more inflation, their pay is going to go up about 35% based on this formula for over the next four and a half years, which is significant,” he said. “It’s close to what they asked for, which is roughly a 40% wage increase over the life of the contract.”

And he said the pay increase is another benefit.

“Temporary workers will get an increase in pay,” he said. “Those at the entry level and temporary status will go up to $21 immediately from roughly $16 now. And also those workers that are so-called in progression, they will only have to wait three years rather than eight years to get to the highest wage rate.”

However, the proposed deal with Ford doesn’t secure pensions or restore the retiree health care for current workers. Employees who came in as temporary workers may have not have received the pay increase they expected.

“You could end up spending a long time with the union at a very low wage rate and think that this hasn’t really done enough to compensate for that,” he said.

He believes the tentative contract is a step in the right direction for Ford, and that General Motors and Stellantis could soon follow. He also said it could affect all workers, even those not represented by the UAW.

“They’re going to have to do things to keep workers, to want to remain nonunion,” he said. “That means they’re probably going to have to raise their wages and do something comparable to what is done in these three companies.”