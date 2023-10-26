COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cities across Ohio are looking at ways to reinvest in the urban core.

Columbus' Olde Towne East is one area in the middle of a revitalization effort, affecting businesses like The Merchant.

What You Need To Know

The city of Columbus awarded state historic tax credits to help revitalize Olde Towne East



Revitalization efforts are impacting businesses like The Merchant



Business owners took us inside to show its transformation over the last 5 years

Melissa Dickson opened The Merchant with Danielle Rohrbach five years ago, which has become an office and event space.

“We really wanted to create a space that was rich in history,” said Dickson. “That’s honestly one of the reasons why we fell in love with the Olde Towne East area.”

Meanwhile, things are changing. Several businesses like Dickson’s are popping up in and around the area since 2018, like The Que Studio, Simakovsky Law and The Ethan in Main.

“People are investing back in this area,” she said. “The homes are being revitalized to their purest form.”

Those revitalization efforts even affect businesses like Dickson’s. Tax credits helped the business duo revitalize this century-old building, and the changes are true to the original.

“We received graciously a historical tax credit that we were able to apply back to keeping the integrity of the space,” said Dickson. “It’s everything from the way the walls were back to the historical date, the floors we were able to restore the baseboards, the windows, we got historical windows.”

The front of The Merchant also has evolved, and with changes also comes more business.

“It’s definitely affected our business in a very positive way. We have waiting lists for our small offices. We have events that are constantly reaching out. People are like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is like the best hidden secret.’”

It’s giving the business duo a promising future.

“We would love to continue to grow here in the space. We want to collaborate more with businesses on Main Street and just help share that energy that we have here and just see it flood down Main Street from downtown to Bexley.”

The Merchant is now home to several tenets.

The historic tax credits are worth up to 25% of the rehab expenses. Developers can also sell the credits to investors to finance the rehab work.