Waiahole Poi Factory is a beloved spot to stop for traditional Hawaiian food while driving on Kamehameha Highway. For the first time, the eatery is expanding with a location at Windward Mall’s food court. The grand opening will be on Saturday, according to a news release.

Waiahole Poi Factory is known for its fresh poi, beef luau, lau lau, kalua pig, hoio salad, and Sweet Lady of Waiahole, its famous dessert of warm kulolo and haupia ice cream.

“Our team is very excited to bring Waiahole Poi Factory to Windward Mall,” said owner Keliko Hoe. “The mall has been a part of our community for a long time, and we want to bring the food and spirit of our kupuna there. We’re hoping that this will give more people the opportunity to eat ono Hawaiian food closer to where they live and work.”

The original Waiahole Poi Factory was built in 1905. It was a poi factory, processing kalo from the surrounding ahupuaa until 1971. At that time, Charlene and Calvin Hoe (the parents of the current owner) converted the location into an art gallery that showcased Hawaiian artisans. During the 1980s, the kitchen was refurbished to once again produce poi. From then until 2009, the factory was a kitchen for the Waiahole community to rent out and try out food processing ideas. In 2009, it returned to its kalo processing roots and began selling hand-pounded poi along with Hawaiian food.

