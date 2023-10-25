DALLAS — The Dallas Museum of Art has announced it is laying off 8% of its workforce following a difficult bounceback from the pandemic.

Eight percent of the museum’s workforce amounts to 20 full-time employees. The nonprofit also announced it would cut back on hours for remaining positions as part of its restructuring plan.

The DMA said that this new plan is all an effort to continue its work, while finding footing post-pandemic with rising costs, little government funding and a lower retention rate in museum visitors.

“In order to move toward a sustainable future, the DMA has taken difficulty, but necessary steps to realign our programs, operations and budget to ensure the Museum can continue to serve our community for generations to come,” the DMA said in the news release.

Hours of operation will also change at the Dallas Museum of Art. Its doors will now be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These changes can be abrasive, especially with the holiday season approaching, and the DMA announced it will provide staff who are impacted by these recent changes with resources.

Located in Dallas' Arts District, the Dallas Museum of Art features more than 24,000 objects, dating back to the third millennium BC. It moved to its present location from Fair Park in the 1970s.