PALM BAY, Fla. — School security is again at the forefront for the Brevard County School Board as some members are asking if the guardian program should be expanded.

Board members sought to review the five-year-old Guardian Program and the recent additions to the program to see if any existing protocols needed to be adjusted in the county’s schools.

During the meeting, board member Megan Wright brought up her recent visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, and reflected on the shooting there in 2018.

She said she’s heard from several other school districts that BPS is doing school security very well and the Guardian Program is thriving.

Wright asked if it was worth looking at expanding the program.

That proposal sparked debate from fellow board member Jennifer Jenkins about the program’s use of armed teachers.

“The other thing I just can’t wrap my head around is the responsibility of the classroom teacher has to close down their classroom and keep those kids safe, but then assert that they would then be the ones to go after an assailant,” Jenkins said.

School Board Chair Matt Susin commented on the proposal and what the board is considering.

“The community members that I’ve spoken to, whether they are on the side of arming certain individuals or not, the guardian program is working very well, and after five years of implementation, is there something we can do that’s better,” Susin said.

Susin adds it will probably take 30-45 days for staff to get back with the board with more information and recommendations.

The consideration could make it to the agenda by late December or early January.

The guardian program was created by state legislators after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school in Parkland, FL. Since, lawmakers added two more expansions of the program, with private schools being allowed to have guardians with guns on campus in 2023.