ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Largo native Brian Lowack was named the permanent President and CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater in October by Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton.

“Really being from here it’s kind of a dream come true,” said Lowack, 35. “To now have the opportunity to go around and tell people about all of the great things we have to offer here and invite them to experience this, you couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Lowack had been serving in the role on an interim basis since June, when former CEO Steve Hayes resigned without giving a reason for his departure. Tourist Development Council (TDC) members made it clear publicly they were not happy Hayes had left high-level positions in the agency vacant for too long. It’s an issue Lowack has vowed to turn around.

“When I came in, I didn’t know if I would be there for a day, a year or forever,” he said. “I told everyone if I do one thing, I’m going to change the culture here. We’re going to make sure that vacancies are filled.”

Since coming onboard Lowack said he has hired two employees for digital, a public relations director and a vice president of communication.

“We’re going to have people who are passionate about the destination here in the organization,” he said. “That’s going to enable us to really get our job done.”

Lowack leads an agency which collects more than $90 million annually through in a 6 percent hotel bed tax and he’s responsible for making sure the TDC is well informed to make recommendations on how to spend the money on various projects. The funds are split with 60 percent of the budget going towards marketing the destination, while the remaining 40 percent goes towards capital projects.

A couple of big capital projects the bed tax dollars have been proposed to fund are the Rays new ballpark at $312.5 million and beach renourishment which is projected to cost more than $480 million over the next 40 years without any help from the Army Corps of Engineers.

“We couldn’t be more proud to partner on that project (Rays ballpark) with tourist dollars,” said Lowack. “Moving forward we’re confident that whether it’s bed tax dollars, federal funds, state funds, we’re going to make sure that there’s plenty of white sandy beaches to attract visitors and for our residents into the future.”

Lowack joined Pinellas County Government in December 2012 and has held various roles in the organization, including Intergovernmental Liaison, Interim Director of Housing and Community Development and Assistant to the County Administrator — serving as liaison to the mid-County region and the beaches community, according to VSPC.

Burton said Lowack is the perfect person to promote our slice of paradise.

“Brian is the right person to continue to guide the Visit St. Pete/Clearwater team and deliver exceptional results for our industry partners while driving growth in visitation,” he stated in a press release. “I have witnessed his leadership ability during these last few months, building a team and a culture that creates immense pride from our residents, business leaders and elected officials.”

While recently promoting the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble in St. Pete Beach, Lowack, who’s a lifelong wrestling fan, couldn’t believe he was getting paid to take photos with wrestling stars Omos and Natalya.

“This is awesome work and to tell you the truth… I’ve been waiting my whole life to be sitting here with this belt on my shoulder. So, I love it,” he said. “The exposure, the marketing benefits and the visitation that we’re going to get from this is astronomical.”

The Royal Rumble is expected to draw the largest crowd to the Trop on Jan. 27. Lowack said pre-sale tickets had been sold in all 50 states and more than 15 countries.

“The folks who are going to see this event, hear about this event in our destination throughout the country and the world is enormous,” he said. “All those benefits come back to the community.”