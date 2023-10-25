ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police say part of West Michigan Street from I-4 to Westmoreland may be closed for several hours after the chase of a shooting suspect ended in a fatal collision.

The incident started when they were called to a shooting on West Church Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday, where one person was injured, Orlando Police said.

Police also said they found the suspect's vehicle nearby and that's when they say the suspect led them on a chase.

The suspect ended up crashing into another vehicle on Michigan Street next to an overpass.

Police say the suspect, who was the driver, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A passenger in the suspect's vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the uninvolved vehicle suffered minor injuries.