MEQUON, Wis. — Three Homestead High School students gathered their community together for a candlelight vigil to show support for those affected by the Israel-Hamas war.

Adin Gendelman, Josh Goldberg and Eli Becker are part of the Homestead High School Jewish Club.

They organized this vigil to raise awareness about the conflict in Israel.

Gendelman said it’s breaking his heart to see war unfold.

“It makes me want to cry from the bottom of my heart,” said Gendelman. “I have friends there, close family there and hearing them talk about this, one girl said she might never sleep again. That’s the stuff I saw today. It’s heart wrenching. I needed to do something.”

The trio led those that attended in several prayers for those taken hostage, those in distress and those injured in the war.

Goldberg said the Homestead High School Jewish Club has created a Venmo account (@Homestead_jewish_club) to raise money for Sderot in Israel.

“It’s closely located to Gaza, so we are hopefully sending money there to help them with food, any financial support, medical care, emotional support and that’s for people affected on both sides,” said Goldberg.

Rabbi Moshe Rapoport said it gives him a sense of pride to see these high school students lead the charge in their community to raise awareness about what is happening in Israel.

“A lot of times doing the right thing isn’t easy and doing the right thing means to be a mountain,” said Rapoport. “You can’t allow yourself to say, ‘you know what, it is not my place to get involved.’ Sometimes you gotta say, ‘if I don’t do it, no one is going to do it and I’m going to get involved and I’m going to do something’ and this is what I saw from these students.”

Becker said the goal of the vigil was to explain the latest in the conflict. He also said he hopes those that gathered leave with one more thing.

“I hope people get hope,” said Becker. “I mean, I hope it’s just refreshing to see people stand up for what we believe is right.”

That’s why Gendelman, Goldberg and Becker said they organized this event — to show that brighter days are ahead.