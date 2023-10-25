CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County’s only Jewish cemetery wants to expand to a former school property next door. However, the gates are temporarily closed due to the current situation going on in Israel and at recommendation of security advisors.

The expansion request comes as the Hebrew Cemetery Association said the cemetery could run out of space in the next 20 years. The Hebrew Cemetery of Greater Charlotte was founded in 1867.

“There is this sense of comfort to be buried with your own,” Hebrew Cemetery Association President Moses Luski said.

Luski’s parents are buried here. He reflects every time he visits their final resting place.

“That’s one of the beauties of being in this environment, you can come, be comfortable and just remember the past and in remembering the past, you get stronger for the future,” Luski said.

Luski said the cemetery association is proposing to expand past the 11-acre site to the city-owned property next door, which is the former home of the Double Oaks School. The city wants to use the property for a mixed income development that includes affordable housing and promotes economic growth.

The cemetery association submitted a proposal earlier this year with these requirements in mind. It's proposing 22 town houses, along with sensory, food production and pollinator gardens. The remaining space would be for cemetery use.

Luski said the project would benefit the community and the cemetery.

“It allows something that is very holy and meaningful and historic to continue possibly for another generation,” Luski said.

Luski said the cemetery is committed to make a significant contribution, if its proposal is selected. If not, the group hopes it can still work with the new developer to have more cemetery space in the nearby property.

At the beginning of October, the City of Charlotte said it received multiple proposals for the site and is evaluating next steps. City leaders say they don't have an update at this time.

Since the Istael-Hamas war ensued, the cemetery posted a notice on its website stating that out of abundance of caution, the cemetery gates will remain closed and accessible to visitors by appointment only.