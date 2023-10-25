New York is home to nearly 14,000 manufacturers and in recent years, many of them have seen a tremendous need to grow their workforce. It’s a mission that extends to Raymond Corporation in the Southern Tier, where staff are taking a unique approach to find the next generation.

Within the walls of a factory in Greene lies a global company that’s revolutionizing manufacturing. But to understand how it got here, we have to first take a look back.

It was 100 years ago when George Raymond Sr., moved his young family from Brooklyn to the small town of Greene in the Southern Tier. Then, in 1939, he and Bill House would receive patents for the first double-sided wood pallet and hydraulic hand-lift truck in the world.

That small company would grow into what we now know as Raymond Corporation.

What You Need To Know In 1939, George Raymond Sr. and Bill House received patents for the first double-sided wood pallet and hydraulic hand-lift truck in the world



100 years later, Raymond continues to pioneer the forklift industry with close to 5,000 employees in a town with roughly 6,000



Its workforce comes from Chenango, Broome and surrounding Tompkins and Onondaga counties

“The Raymond Corporation has always been a key link in the supply chain environment. So a forklift will touch at least 90% of any of the products or goods that we purchase day in and day out,” said Tony Topencik, vice president of operations, quality, environmental health and safety at the Raymond Corporation.

Raymond continues to pioneer the forklift industry with close to 5,000 employees in a town with roughly 6,000. From lift trucks powered by lithium-ion batteries, to virtual reality training, its products are purchased and used all over the world.

But like any manufacturer, there’s a great need for more workers. In this case, it's close to 200.

"We're growing and expanding. We're an over 100-year-old company and still trying to grow and expand. And we need new associates," said Topencik.

Raymond is now taking a bit of a unique approach to fill the open positions. Through virtual manufacturing events, they’re inviting students in schools all across the state to learn more about the industry.

And it’s not just high schools.

Students in a number of middle schools now have the chance to take virtual tours and speak to Raymond staff about jobs they can likely have right after graduation.

“It really allows us to increase our breadth and expansion from not just locally but regionally and globally. So we're really excited to share the career opportunities with middle and high school school students, and give them opportunities so they can see exactly what's available in the manufacturing environment," said Topencik.

While they may be young, now is an important time to spread the word.

"Getting out with the schools, allowing us to share what we do as a manufacturer, and it really gives insight into what's available for manufacturing jobs in the future,” said Topencik.

Raymond Corporation virtual manufacturing events started this month and run through Friday. Their workforce comes from Chenango, Broome and surrounding Tompkins and Onondaga counties.