TAMPA, Fla. — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. All month long, American workers with disabilities are being celebrated for their contributions and highlighting employers for their dedication and commitment to hiring people with disabilities.

What You Need To Know October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month



The owner of The Columbia, Richard Gonzmart, knows the importance of having a diverse workforce



Gonzmart was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADD at the age of 43

Restauranter Richard Gonzmart is one of those employers who knows firsthand how important it is to have a diverse workforce.

“If we’re talking about the people who have the dyslexia or ADD, when I was growing up they didn’t understand how to teach people like me and you feel stupid. I transpose my numbers. I read differently,” he said.

The Jesuit high school grad keeps his high school transcript on his desk as a reminder of everything he had to do to navigate life and the business world with dyslexia and ADD.

“At the age of 43, when I was diagnosed, made it all clear,” he said.

It’s something he now refers to as a gift.

“Every student has to understand whatever gift you were born with, you can make a difference. You can succeed. If you’re autistic, you can live a life,” said Gonzmart.

As the owner of The Columbia, the oldest restaurant in Florida and several other restaurants, Gonzmart said the people making their famous Cuban sandwiches, running their kitchens and working in their dining rooms, all bring something to the table.

“I got upset once where somebody was blind and went to one of our restaurants for an interview and they didn’t interview them and said what do you mean you didn’t interview him? You have to,” he said. “We have a person without sight in Ulele working. Everyone has something to offer.”

It’s a business practice he said his family has been committed to for generations and one he said will continue to be part of their legacy.