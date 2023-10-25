MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County deputy is under investgation after the sheriff's office says a man was shot and killed last night by his gunfire.
What You Need To Know
- A man died after being shot by a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy, officials stated
- The driver fled a traffic stop on foot toward a youth sports complex before reaching for a gun, the sheriff's office said
- The man was identified as 26-year-old Rasheem Edwards while the name of the deputy has not been released
26-year-old Rasheem Edwards died while being treated at the hospital Wednesday.
The shooting happened after deputy attempted to pull over a dirt bike in Silver Springs Shores, near the intersection of southeast Maricamp Road and Emerald Road, at about 7:15 p.m.
After getting off the bike, the sheriff’s office said Edwards fled on foot toward a youth sports complex field where people were practicing.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy said he saw Edwards allegedly reach for a gun he was carrying. He was then shot by the pursuing deputy.
The deputy, who has not been named, was placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting.