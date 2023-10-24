ORLANDO, Fla. — The VA Orlando Healthcare System is hosting an informational enrollment event Tuesday to let local veterans know about expanded services recently made available for those exposed to environmental hazards.

What You Need To Know VA Orlando Healthcare System is hosting an informational meeting about The PACT Act on Tuesday



About $20 billion was released to support programs like PACT on Oct. 1; another $24.5 billion will be released next October.



The PACT Act was signed into law last year and funds health care services and VA benefits for veterans affected by hazardous toxins exposure



The informational event will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

About $20 billion in funding was released this month as part of The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act (The PACT Act), which was signed into law in 2022. Veterans can now be screened and receive special care if they were exposed to toxins while serving in the military. An additional $24.5 billion will be released next October.

The event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will feature information about benefit claims, enrollment and health care eligibility. People will have an opportunity to speak directly to VA Orlando Healthcare System Director and Chief Executive Officer Timothy Cooke.

Free parking and parking assistance will be available.

A veteran who previously spoke with Spectrum News said this is a huge step forward for veterans like him, who were exposed to burn pits.

According to VA Orlando Health, The PACT Act is considered the largest expansion to benefits for veterans in the federal department's history.