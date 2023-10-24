Jenna Ellis, an attorney and prominent conservative media figure, reached a deal with prosecutors Tuesday and pleaded guilty to reduced charges over efforts to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia.

What You Need To Know Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis has pleaded guilty in the sweeping Georgia election subversion case



Ellis, a vocal part of former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, becomes the fourth defendant to enter a plea deal with prosecutors



She pleaded guilty to a count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings; she had been facing charges of violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer



The guilty plea from Ellis comes just days after fellow attorneys and defendants Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro entered guilty pleas; bail bondsman Scott Graham Hall, a lower-profile defendant, pleaded guilty last month to five misdemeanor charges

Ellis, the fourth defendant in the case to enter into a plea deal, was a vocal part of Trump's reelection campaign in the last presidential cycle and was charged alongside the Republican former president and 17 others with violating the state's anti-racketeering law.

Ellis, 38, pleaded guilty to a count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings. She had been facing charges of violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer.

In a statement read in court, Ellis admitted that she "failed" to do due diligence, saying she "relied on others including lawyers with many more years of experience," and claimed that she believes in election integrity.

"If I knew now what I knew then, I would not have represented Donald Trump in these post-election challenges," an emotional Ellis told the court, adding: "I now take responsibility before this court and apologize to the people of the State of Georgia."

The guilty plea from Ellis comes just days after two other defendants, fellow attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, entered guilty pleas. That means three high-profile people responsible for pushing baseless legal challenges to Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory have agreed to accept responsibility for their roles rather than take their chances before a jury.

"I don't know anything about it. Don't know anything. We're totally innocent of everything," Trump said outside the New York City courtroom where he's attending his civil fraud trial. "I guess she made a deal. It's too bad to see it."

Prosecutors recommend five years of probation for Ellis along with $5,000 in restitution, 100 hours of community service, writing an apology letter to the people of Georgia and testifying truthfully in trials related to this case.

The early pleas and the favorable punishment — probation rather than jail — could foreshadow similar outcomes for additional defendants who may see an admission of guilt and cooperation as their best hope for leniency. Even so, their value as witnesses against Trump is unclear given that their direct participation in unfounded schemes will no doubt expose them to attacks on their credibility and bruising cross-examinations should they testify.

The indictment in the sweeping case details a number of accusations against Ellis, including that she helped author plans on how to disrupt and delay congressional certification of the 2020 election's results on Jan. 6, 2021, the day a mob of Trump supporters eventually overran the U.S. Capitol.

Ellis is also accused of urging state legislators to unlawfully appoint a set of presidential electors loyal to Trump at a hearing in Pennsylvania, and she later appeared with some of those lawmakers and Trump at a meeting on the topic at the White House. The indictment further says she similarly pushed state lawmakers to back false, pro-Trump electors in Georgia as well as Arizona and Michigan.

Before her plea, Ellis was defiant, posting in August on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, "The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord."

But she has been more critical of Trump since then, saying on conservative radio in September that she wouldn't vote for him again, citing his "malignant, narcissistic tendency to simply say that he's never done anything wrong."

Along with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Ellis was a leading voice in the Trump campaign's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, appearing frequently on television and conservative media to tell lies about widespread fraud that did not occur and spread misinformation and conspiracy theories.

She was censured in Colorado in March after admitting she made repeated false statements about the 2020 election.

That punishment was due in part to a Nov. 20, 2020, appearance on Newsmax, during which she said, "With all those states (Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia) combined we know that the election was stolen from President Trump, and we can prove that."

Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors accusing her of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties. Powell will serve six years of probation, will be fined $6,000 and has to write an apology letter to Georgia and its residents.

A lower-profile defendant in the case, bail bondsman Scott Graham Hall, pleaded guilty last month to five misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to five years of probation and agreed to testify in further proceedings.