NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach City Commission is considering several solutions for parking in its bustling area of Flagler Avenue. On Tuesday evening, city leaders will hear from their parking task force as they hope to address parking space availability issues for locals and tourists alike.

What You Need To Know Most of New Smyrna Beach's parking proposals focuses on space along Flagler Avenue



The area is dotted with rows of restaurants leading to beach access



The parking task force is recommending city leaders cap street parking at two hours



They also hope to create a Parking and Mobility Department, as well as a shuttle system



These are just recommendations, and city leaders will decide whether any come to fruition

The latest data from city employees show that there is a shortage of parking spaces in New Smyrna Beach: 450 spaces short on Canal Street and 250 spaces short on Flagler Avenue. However, parking data is very limited as the last parking study in the area was completed in 2019 and was conducted over a period of only two days.

In a report by the task force, members explain that parking is an integral component of the local economy, as it is the first impression to visitors when they arrive. In an effort to create a good first impression, the task force is urging the city to follow a set of recommendations to enhance and expand parking.

Under what's being called Phase I of the proposed plan, the city would create a Parking and Mobility Department. City leaders would also reduce the time limit on street parking to two hours, from the current four hours.

In Phase II, the city would expand parking payment technology. This would also provide the city with much-needed data on parking trends and needs. The task force also recommends the city create a shuttle bus and expand parking lots.

The 19-page proposal will be presented to city leaders on Tuesday, Oct. 24, during the city commission meeting. These, for now, are only recommendations. City commissioners will make the final call on what parking initiatives are implemented.

You can read the full report here.