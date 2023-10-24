TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough Transit Authority announced a new campaign Tuesday to make travel easier for people with disabilities.

The ‘HART for All’ campaign aims to bring education to disabled riders — teaching them how to best use HART, but also educating HART employees on how to accommodate riders with disabilities.

The event brought together many city leaders and was followed by the unveiling of a new HART bus wrap, which featured blue and yellow colors, meant to symbolize calm and joy.

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera pioneered the implementation of this campaign.

“My oldest brother is mentally disabled, so for me it’s a very important issue," he said. "We have to make sure that number one we’re there for everybody but number two we promote the communities that HART serves."

One of those riders in the community, Sam Piazza, diagnosed with Down syndrome at birth, is no stranger to taking the bus.

To work, home and occasionally the gym, he relies on the bus to get him from point A to point B.

Campaigns like ‘HART for All’ are helping highlight the importance of accommodating a safe ride for people with disabilities like Sam Piazza.

"It’s more accessibility, mobility and also independence because it will give us the right direction,” he said.

His mother, Ruth Piazza, has taken life with Sam one step at a time.

However, learning to take the bus on his own, was a big step. Ruth Piazza said despite her initial fear, she’s proud of her son and happy to see changes that will help an underserved community.

“I believe that there’s a lot of individuals now with disabilities who are getting jobs and they’re going to need transportation, so I’m very excited now for the way that it’s going,” she said.

Whether he’s riding with his mom or on his own, Sam says it brings him joy to see that people see him, and not just his disability.

“This is like the best moment for people with disabilities,” he said.

HART has also partnered with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders to provide training to all its staff.