Beginning in 2024, electric car customers can cash in on tax credits at the time of their purchase — up to $7,500 for eligible new vehicles and $4,000 for used cars.

It’s thanks to a part of the Inflation Reduction Act that goes into effect Jan. 1.

As electric vehicle sales continue to rise across the U.S., a Bay area entrepreneur has launched a business that would allow customers to keep the car they love, but still go electric.

For Matt White, his DeLorean is speeding quite literally "back to the future."

“This is a Tesla small drive unit, running at 400 volts with 42 kilowatt of energy, which is good in the DeLorean for about 125 miles,” he said.

The DeLorean was released in the early 1980s, with only 9,000 or so made. But White had an idea that stemmed from his hobby of racing junk cars.

The work he did on a beat up CR-X helped launch his new company, Ampere EV, essentially selling “kits” to retro-fit almost any car into an electric vehicle.

“I anticipated a need. I got lucky because the need is there,” White said. “We did find that the need is there, and I had the talent around me to enable us to get to the finish line.”

And what better marketing tool than the eye-catching DeLorean, a car that for anyone of a certain age conjures up a little movie nostalgia.

You could say White installed his very own flux capacitor, making him a modern day Doc Brown from “Back to the Future.”

“I’ll own that. I’ll take it as a compliment,” he said.

White also owns Meter Technology Werks, a Tampa-based company that supplies equipment and services for water metering nationwide. He also has a degree in aerospace engineering.