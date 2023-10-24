MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Gettel Automotive is aiming to get young minds interested in the automotive industry.

The auto group recently gave $25,000 to Parrish Community High School’s automotive program to continue training students for potential future work.

Harrison Sherrill is constantly thinking about working on cars.

“It helps get my mind off things,” he said. “It’s just fun to work on.”

The hobby started when he was 13 years old, with encouragement from his dad.

“He got me into it and got me working on dirt bikes,” Sherrill said. “And as I grew older, we wanted bigger projects. I got my own truck, and I built it out, and he helps me with some stuff.”

Sherrill just started working at Gettel in the summer and makes $16.50 an hour. The high school junior is using this class as a stepping stone to his future.

The Gettel donation is a boost in an effort to get more high school students interested in the industry.

“It’s a fun class,” Sherrill said. “It teaches you a lot for people who don’t know stuff like changing your own oil, which saves you money in the future.”

The gift helped the school purchase necessities like cleaning supplies, plus more advanced equipment. Gettel Automotive Group officials said they are looking to donate to more high schools' auto programs. They plan to donate $25,000 to Gainesville High’s program.

Meanwhile, Harrison is also studying for his final exam in the class. He says the combination of practical experience and classwork has helped him become a better mechanic.

“(It) teaches me how to fix my vehicle better and do my maintenance in my vehicle,” he said, adding that the on-the-job training program has helped him confirm his next step. “I love working here; all the guys are fun to mess around with.

“(It’ll be great) to make a career out of it and make a living out of it.”