The City of Buffalo is now accepting applications for small business assistance grants.

Funding will come from the American Rescue Plan. A total of $3.5 million will go directly toward grant assistance and will be divided among the city's nine council districts.

"As we continue to recover from the financial damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, our focus remains steadfast on uplifting our communities," said Mayor Byron Brown. "Businesses throughout the city of Buffalo were hurt by the economic impact the pandemic brought to our region. This small business grant will help relieve some of that economic hardship."

The purpose of the program is to help assist small business owners who were impacted by the pandemic. The program will offer both grants, loans and technical assistance services.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for our local businesses. The coronavirus pandemic put us through so much and it’s very important that local businesses get the much-needed help they deserve," Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen said.

Application requirements include:

Applicants must fill out a work plan, that will help dictate how their needs for technical assistance will be addressed

Applicants must apply to receive the grant and technical assistance

Business owners must have 50 or fewer full-time employees

Applicants must be the principal owner of a small business located in Buffalo, New York

Applicants must live in one of the nine council districts.

The primary owner must reside in the city of Buffalo

To apply, click here.