MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization officials say that parts of Merritt Island and the barrier islands in could be underwater in the next 80 years.

Those projections have prompted a vulnerability assessment in parts of the county as part of a transportation resiliency master plan studying the impacts of sea level rise.

Nine upcoming Florida Department of Transportation resurfacing projects are in the works for the 29% of the county's roads that could be affected by sea level rise to make them more resilient.

Jacquline Aiken says she has lived in the area of South Banana River Drive for most of her life.

She's been through hurricanes, tropical storms and spring and summer downpours, but when Hurricane Irma came through in September of 2017, the entire area was flooded with a foot of water.

"Irma was all the way up to my fence," Aiken said. "I always wanted waterfront property — well, I got it."

She said she's not sure what else can be done to prevent future flooding.



There are eight projects in the long-range transportation plan to shore up roads with the potential be impacted by rising sea levels.

Completion dates for those projects have not been announced.