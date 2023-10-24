PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Brazilian food manufacturer has plans to build a $200-million dollar facility in Zephyrhills.
The company, Bauducco Foods, which specializes in biscuits, wafers and bread, would bring about 600 jobs to the area.
The company has acquired 72 acres at the Zephyrhills airport industrial park with plans for a 400,000-square-foot light industrial facility.
The city council met Monday to discuss the proposal. According to documents from the city, 120 of the jobs would pay at least $46,000 per year.
Council members signed an incentive agreement with the company. Now, Pasco County commissioners are discussing an incentive deal.
The 70-year-old company, which began as a small pastry shop opened by an Italian immigrant in Sao Paulo, Brazil, also bills itself as the world's largest producer of panettones, a traditional Italian Christmas cake.
According to the company’s website, Bauducco opened its first international factory in 2018 in Miami, where one of its branches had been long since been operating.