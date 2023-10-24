With wars raging in the Middle East and Europe, President Joe Biden turned his attention to the complicated dynamics of the Indo-Pacific, hosting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday for an official U.S. visit and state dinner.

"Together, we're standing with Israel against Hamas' terrorism," Biden said at the White House on Wednesday morning as he welcomed Albanese. "We're standing with Ukraine against Putin tyranny. And we're providing and proving that democracy can deliver on the challenges that matter most to people's lives, from climate change to cancer. And today, we're fueling the spark of innovation.

"The alliance between Australia and United States has never been more important than it is today," Biden said. "And we have never been more committed than we are today. Australia and America stand ready, ready to do the hard work, historic work to tackle the challenges we face, ready to take a giant leap together toward a better future, one with greater opportunity, dignity, security and liberty for Americans, for Australians, for all.

“Mr. Prime Minister, today we renewed our commitment to defend the values that are the heart of this alliance,” Biden said. “And we continue to stand as one to forge a better future for both of us and all the region.”

Albanese said the two nations are “united by a determination to overcome the challenges that we face, and we share an ambition to seize those opportunities which lie ahead of us.”

Biden and Albanese made a series of announcements, including an agreement allowing American space companies to launch vehicles from Australia and creating an artificial intelligence initiative between the countries’ national laboratories “to drive revolutionary, responsible research on humanity's biggest challenges — fighting hunger, curbing pandemics, predicting natural disasters and then cancer,” Biden said.

Albanese said he and Biden also agreed to new measures to support a transition to clean energy, including building “end-to-end sustainable, reliable and transparent supply chains for critical minerals.”

“Australia has abundant supplies of these critical minerals that will drive our economies throughout this century — lithium, cobalt, copper, vanadium and rare earths,” Albanese said. “We want to connect that with American markets, investors and technology in a way that creates new jobs and opportunities for industry and workers in both of our nations.”

Biden and Albanese also announced plans for a $65 million subsea communication cable to boost connectivity in the Indo-Pacific.

On a call with reporters Tuesday to preview Wednesday’s objectives, a senior administration official said, “At this moment of crisis in the Middle East, there's never been a more important time to double down on our cooperation with Australia – not only in the Middle East and Ukraine – but, of course, in the Indo-Pacific, where our leaders will be principally focused.”

Officials on the call hailed the U.S.-Australia partnership as “the very highest levels of our bilateral interaction,” particularly emphasizing the role it plays in the critical region where the U.S. has looked to counter China’s influence and both countries are navigating complex relationships with Beijing and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“In all our Indo-Pacific endeavors, we coordinated very closely with Australia,” an official said, “They have provided us unique and essential insights as we have stepped up our game in the Indo-Pacific.”

The nations are looking to frame the U.S.-Australia relationship as “an innovation alliance,” noting the leaders will discuss their critical minerals task force, officials said.

Also top of mind was the U.S., Australia and U.K. security alliance known as AUKUS, which includes an agreement to help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines – which requires Congressional action to move forward.

Asked by a reporter if he could make a personal guarantee Congress will approve the deal, Biden said, “Do you know anyone in elective office that can give a personal guarantee that happens?” He then added, “I'm going to try, and I believe it will get done.”

Last week, Biden asked Congress to authorize $3.4 billion in supplemental fund to boost submarine production and maintenance.

Just before departing for the U.S., Albanese announced he will visit Beijing to meet with Xi in early November, marking the first trip of an Australian leader to China since 2016. It comes just a month after Australia and China resumed high-level dialogue after tensions flared during the pandemic, including over Australia’s calls for an independent investigation of COVID-19.

“Chinese-Australian relationships have been tense for a substantial period – they've improved somewhat and I think that they'll want to take steps to potentially further improve relations between Canberra and Beijing,” an official said. “And I know the president will be interested to share notes and compare details about what we're seeing with respect to Xi Jinping of China.”

Biden himself over the last few months has repeatedly said he will meet with Xi. The last time the pair met face-to-face was at a Group of 20 summit in November 2022, with Biden saying he was “disappointed” the Chinese leader decided to sit out this year’s summit last month.

Recently, some have pointed to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in California next month – which Albanese is also expected to attend – as the leaders’ next opportunity to meet, but nothing as been confirmed yet.

“In every meeting that I've seen or witnessed between the U.S. and Australian leaders, the subject of regional security comes up – China is discussed,” an official on Tuesday’s call added.

Looking ahead to the state dinner, Jill Biden on Tuesday announced the band the B-52’s will only attend the event instead of performing, given the war in the Middle East.

“While we had initially planned for the legendary B-52’s to perform their iconic dance and party music, we are now in a time when so many are facing sorrow and pain,” the first lady said, adding the “Marine Band and the Army and Air Force strolling strings will provide instrumental music for the dinner.”

As for the menu, attendees will have a farro and roasted beet salad and butternut squash soup for the first course followed by sarsaparilla-braised short ribs with carrots and brussels sprouts as the main. Dessert will be a hazelnut and chocolate mousse case.

In May, Biden was scheduled to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia at the same time the U.S. was barreling toward defaulting on its debt.

After attending to the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Biden returned to Washington to continue negotiations with then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., over raising the debt ceiling – scraping his other two planned stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia.

The so-called Quad nations – the U.S., Australia, Japan and India – were supposed to meet in Sydney during Biden’s Asia-Pacific trip, but convened on the sidelines of the G7 instead so Biden could return to Washington.