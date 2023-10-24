MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — The late July fire that badly damaged the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center at John’s Pass Village was caused by an electrical issue.

Co-owner Sonny Flynn confirmed an electrical issue cause the fire that killed 100-plus animals and forced an evacuation of about another 100 animals. The fire, Flynn says, started in the ceiling in the back southwest corner of the discovery center.

Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 .p.m.



Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.



RSVP: Rebuild Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center

Now, they’re looking for volunteers to help them rebuild the facility.

After hitting a series of delays with the insurance process, Flynn said work on repairing and renovating their John’s Pass village space is slated to start next weekend.

Of the discovery center’s nine units total, three were badly damaged.

Flynn said five or six can be repaired within the next few weeks. She’s hoping if all stays on schedule, they can reopen in their former spot by Christmas.

In order to get work done quickly, Flynn and her team are looking for volunteers to help with demolition, painting and rebuilding habitats. They’re holding two volunteer sessions on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In the meantime, the discovery center moved to a temporary facility inside of the old Bank of America building on Gulf Boulevard in Maderia Beach. There, the dedicated team made homes and habitats for each of the animals.

While reptile tanks line the desks where the bank tellers once stood, two lemurs have made a former office into their home.

“It was tough to figure out the layout,” said head curator Chandler Campbell. “How to make everyone as comfortable as possible here, but the staff is really hardworking, and we just wanted to make it the best we could for them.

A little more than 40 made the move to the temporary space. Over the last three months, the discovery center received a number of pet surrenders and rescue and now has 114 animals.

Their temporary facility is open to the public. While foot traffic hasn’t been to the level it was at their John’s Pass location, Campbell says they see some visitors each week. The income gathered from guests is paying employee salaries and keeping the discovery center going.

In addition, their alligators that were being housed by other community partners are now back in their care.