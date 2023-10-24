TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — If the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program doesn’t get better funding, it might not survive longer than another year, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said.

What You Need To Know Rural and Family Lands Protection Program keeps farmland and open spaces from development



Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is asking for $300 million in the next state budget to protect lands from development



Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a request for the program last year, but now there are signs he might support it

The Ag commissioner has proposed $300 million in the next state budget for the program, which safeguards land — specifically farmland and open spaces — from development.

The program focuses on buying conservation easements that allow farmers to continue using their land and protect it from development.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a $100 million request for the program. But now there are signs he might support the request, despite the request for three times as much.

Simon Bollin with Hillsborough County Extension Services said with growth in the Tampa Bay region, the program will help shelter local farmers from development pressures.

“I know many farmers that have turned down numerous offers because they want to stay in farming,” Bollin said. “Because they want to hand the land down to their children to continue the family farming legacy.”

Local governments benefit from the program, too.

If land is bought for conservation, it goes off the tax rolls. But if it is a conservation easement, it stays on the tax rolls.

The state will consider the $300 million proposal for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program during the next legislative session in January.