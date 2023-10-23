PALM COAST, Fla. — A Flagler County resident’s Traffic Inbox request resulted in more speed limit signs being posted on Laguna Forest Trail to slow down drivers.

Bob VanDyk said he notices speeding on that road when drivers turn off Belle Terre Boulevard, especially in the evening.

“We were walking back this way one evening, maybe 7:30, quarter to 8. And we had somebody coming around the corner probably doing 50 miles an hour, and they passed probably 5 or 6 feet away from us and we were shocked that they were going that fast,” he said.

VanDyk said he believed drivers weren’t seeing the 30-mph speed limit sign when they turn off Belle Terre Boulevard.

“When somebody comes in, myself included, there’s so many things visually when entering Laguna Forest Trail, that most of us miss that 30-miles-an-hour speed limit sign. So people aren’t aware that it’s there,” he said.

Palm Coast’s traffic engineer inspected the roadway and signage and agreed.

Since then, those extra signs have been installed.

“I think it will wake up a few of the people that are wishing to do what’s right,” he said.

