A new Space Coast launch record was set Saturday as SpaceX sent up another round of Starlink satellites marking the 58th launch of the year, breaking last year’s record of 57.

As more launches ramp up, so to does the local economy. Especially in the commercial launch industry. In addition, company officials say workers are needed to fill positions in upstart companies looking for a piece of the launch "pie."

Activity continues to ramp up at Vaya Space in Cocoa as the small satellite and tech company's products also continue to develop.

Company officials say the team is hard at work crafting the STAR-3D hybrid engine that uses an atypical propellant called thermoplastics.

Vaya has grown from seven employees in 2017 to nearly 50 currently.

“I do a lot of our simulations, so I simulate different parts of the rocket engine, part of the fluid systems, to make sure they are working how we think they should,” said aerospace analysis engineer Brian Deyo.

Deyo said he moved to the Space Coast from Massachusetts specifically for this job. He said his passion for rockets began in his teens.

“So I picked that route, I went to school for it, studied hard and moved here, and this is what I’m doing now,” he said.

Vaya will soon be launching its rocket for the first time.

Some 30 to 40 up-and-coming engineers will be brought on board to work at the production facility, two engine test facilities and historic Launch Complex 13 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

“The people that we’re getting are incredibly excited about what’s going on here on the Space Coast and the space launch industry,” said Vaya Space COO Rob Fabian.

NASA job numbers show more than 12,000 workers, including civil servants, contractors and commercial launch providers, contribute to the area's space economy — with 22% coming from commercial launch providers like Vaya.

And now that a record of 58 Space Coast launches was just set, Vaya officials say the company will be adding to that total in the near future.

“There’s a lot of demand out there for launch site and launch access, and I think we’re only going to see it accelerate here," Fabian said. "All that brings more business, more jobs, more industry."

Deyo says he made the right move and is about to make another one.

“I’m moving out to Cape Canaveral just because there’s so much excitement, there’s a lot of growth in this area,” he said.

The Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast says the private sector has brought in more than 2,000 jobs, and the global economy is expected to soar past $1 trillion by 2040.