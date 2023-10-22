MILWAUKEE — Earlier this week, Spectrum News shared a story about Heather Berken, of Cedarburg, who had gathered supplies and packed her bags for a two-week trip to Israel.

A nurse of 22 years, Berken currently works at the Milwaukee VA and hopes to put her medical skills to use by helping however she can.

Berken arrived in Israel a couple of days ago and was in Jerusalem when Spectrum News Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi spoke with her on Sunday.

“People are going out. Life is going on,” Berken explained. “Depending on the area you’re in, kids are going to school, or they are alternating the days kids go to school because they don’t allow groups of 50 to congregate anywhere. People are out, but because so many people have been drafted to the military, I think it’s hard to keep businesses open, so it’s not empty. It’s just different. Having been to Israel plenty of times when there wasn’t a war, it has a very different feel.”

Berken has been training with other health care workers from the United States who are part of a group called Emergency Volunteers Project that provides medical assistance where needed.

Watch the full interview above.