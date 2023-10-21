Demonstrators in support of Palestine gathered in Midtown in an effort to call attention to the growing death toll in Gaza.

Around 3,000 protesters, including elected officials, gathered at the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue, and then marched across 41st Street and then along Third Avenue to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s office.

Some of the protesters held signs that read “Free Palestine” and “Ceasefire Now.”

According to police sources, more than 100 protesters were arrested outside of Gillibrand’s office. Some of them staged a sit-in while linking arms in a circle.

The demonstrators called on Congress to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 4,000 people have been killed in the strip over the last days.

Nearly one-quarter of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have already been displaced, and a potential Israeli ground assault would likely result in a rise in casualties on both sides.

Protesters said an immediate ceasefire is the only way to end mass civilian death, bring hostages home and deliver the humanitarian aid Gaza needs.