The impact of organized retail theft, here in New York and across the country, is the subject of this weekend’s In Focus conversation. JoDee Kenney spoke with Anthony Capece, executive director of the Central Avenue BID in Albany. His organization represents more than 400 retailers, restaurants and other small businesses along a three-mile stretch of the city. Capece said in addition to coordinating with law enforcement, business owners are sharing information and surveillance footage in an effort to prevent other retailers from being targeted. With an active online resale market for stolen good, Capece urged people to think twice before buying a brand-name item at a “too good to be true” discount.

