We are talking about ways to combat organized retail theft this weekend on In Focus. Albany County District Attorney David Soares sat down with JoDee Kenney, outlining his office’s efforts to prosecute a growing number of cases involving organized retail theft. Soares called it a multi-state issue and said with the number of highways in and out of the Albany area, retailers across the Capital Region are being targeted. What was once seen as a more sophisticated operation, the DA said organized retail crimes are being committed by a number of individuals, oftentimes reselling stolen goods online or even in other local stores. Soares said his office coordinates with prosecutors and law enforcement agencies across New York, and the entire Northeast Region, to track organized retail theft incidents and ultimately hold those responsible accountable.

