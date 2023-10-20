Syracuse’s Lakeview Amphitheater will now be named the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Empower announced in a release.

“Sponsoring the amphitheater is a wonderful opportunity for us to invest in Central New York,” Empower said in a statement. “We want to be with you and the community as we create lasting memories together, and the amphitheater is the perfect place for that.”

St. Joseph’s Health had purchased naming rights for the venue in 2018 after it had been known simply as the Lakeview Amphitheater for three years after opening in 2015.

Empower Federal Credit Union is a Syracuse-based financial institution that provides checking and savings accounts, loans and other financial products to members in Central New York and eight counties in New York, according to its website.

A formal announcement is expected to take place at the amphitheater this morning.