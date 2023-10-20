ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, Spectrum News 13 Orlando continued to look into the claims from some Orlando residents who say they have experienced delayed answers, or none at all when they call 911.

What You Need To Know The city of Orlando said the fiscal year 2024 budget includes 68 new public safety positions including 53 police sworn positions, and six civilian paramedics in fire and nine 911 operators





Some Orlando residents claim they have experienced a delay in answers, and sometimes none at all when they call 911





Resident Barbara Frazier says she hopes the hiring process will be quick

It was a topic of discussion during a community meeting on Thursday.

When residents aired concerns to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, saying the phone rings several times before anyone can get through, Smith said the agency will have more positions in its communications center.

On Thursday, the chief said the Orlando City Council approved those new positions in the city’s new budget.

During the community meeting, some living in District 5 talked about their concerns when calling 911.

“The phone rang and rang, I hung up and tried again, no answer, they didn’t even call back,” said resident Barbara Frazier.

Frazier said she went back home and dialed 911 again at 10:14 p.m.

“After about 15-20 rings, then someone answered," she said.

On Thursday, Eric Smith answered community questions including concerns like this, but from another resident.

“We can’t get through 911 because no one answers,” said Cynthia Harris.

Smith said the Orlando Police Department, like every other agency, is struggling to find people in their communications center.

Frazier. who is retired, says she’s also asking for more patrols in her neighborhood. Smith said on Thursday that District 5 has more officers than anywhere else in the city.

“We have more police officers here?" Harris asked. "Where are they?"

Frazier said she hopes the hiring process for new 911 operators moves quickly.

“Please answer the 911 call, they did answer today,” she said.