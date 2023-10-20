SANFORD, Fla. — A mother and her two young children were found dead Friday in what Seminole County investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies say they found the children, who were twins, dead in a home off Alexander Avenue in the Sanford area after someone reported the mother jumping from her car off the State Road 417 bridge Friday morning.

The deaths have left many people who knew the family struggling to understand what happened.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said 31-year-old Catorreia Hutto’s body was recovered from the St. Johns River Friday morning, and when his deputies went to her home, they found her two 5-year-old twins dead inside.

Deputies said the boy and girl, Ahmad and Ava Jackson, appeared to be sleeping with no obvious signs of trauma. Investigators are still looking into exactly how the twins died.

Noel Delgado lives nearby and said he’s going to have trouble even looking in the direction of the house where the killings happened.

“Sometimes you could hear and see the kids playing,” said Delgado. “I can’t look that way — if I can come through that other side — I will never look there to be honest with you.”

Delgado said Hutto kept to herself for the most part, but when she and her kids came over for a meal a few months ago he says he didn't see anything out of the ordinary.

Lemma said the mother had no criminal record and no prior incidents involving the children. He said it’s not clear what led to the deaths, but noted his deputies found very little food or furniture inside the home when they responded.

Investigators say they are looking into whether the mother faced mental health struggles, and Lemma said he wants the community to know there are mental health resources available for people who need them.

“We want to make sure that people know there’s help out there, there’s resources out there, there are people who are willing to fund, love, support, the trust to lift families up so they don’t have to experience this,” he said.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating the deaths.