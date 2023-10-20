Lawmakers in the House of Representatives started off their Friday the same way they did twice already this week — try and fail to select a House speaker.

What You Need To Know For the third time this week, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan fell short of the votes needed to become Speaker of the House



Jordan won just 194 votes, his lowest total so far this week; twenty-five Republicans voted against his speakership



The House has been without a speaker for 17 days, paralyzing the lower chamber and leaving lawmakers unable to act on priorities like funding the government and providing aid to Israel



Republicans were set to meet behind closed doors once again Friday afternoon to try and figure out a path forward

As the lower chamber of Congress sat leaderless for a 17th day, paralyzed and unable to act on key priorities like funding the government and providing aid to Israel, lawmakers in the House repeated what they did on both Tuesday and Wednesday: thwarted Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan’s attempt to become Speaker of the House.

The chaos that has engulfed the House for more than two weeks shows no signs of stopping.

"Look, there's been multiple rounds of votes for Speaker before, we all know that," Jordan said ahead of the vote. "I just know that we need to get a speaker as soon as possible so we can get to work for the American people."

Jordan’s efforts throughout the week to try to win over holdouts appeared to be for naught, as the far-right Trump-endorsed Ohio congressman only garnered 194 votes, his lowest total this week.

Of the 25 Republican defections, there were some flips away from Jordan: New York Rep. Marc Molinaro joined several members of the Empire State’s GOP delegation in voting for failed gubernatorial candidate and former congressman Lee Zeldin, while Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick threw his support behind acting Speaker Patrick McHenry and New Jersey's Tom Kean voted for California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the recently ousted House speaker.

After Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer became the fourth vote against Jordan, effectively sealing his fate on the floor, a Democratic lawmaker heckled: “We can stop right here if you like,” to some laughter from that side of the room.

That wasn’t the only moment of mirth and interruption on the floor Friday. Democrats laughed when McCarthy, who nominated Jordan, called the Ohio Republican an “effective legislator” and jeered when the California Republican called him a consensus-builder — Democrats have routinely attacked Jordan’s thin legislative record.

But just as McCarthy attacked Democrats in his speech, he sang the praises of Jordan’s bonafides, reading feedback from freshman members on his committee and talked glowingly of their long history together.

“I first met Jim as a candidate,” he recounted. “I traveled to Ohio I remember pulling up for breakfast at a Bob Evans in Ohio. There was Jim having a meeting, listening to constituents. I traveled with him throughout the day … just listening to people that had concerns.

“I watched then the same Jim Jordan I see today,” McCarthy continued. “He was a leader, a listener and a fighter … over time, we took different routes, Jim actually ran against me for leader in 2018. It was a hard-fought battle. But I never once questioned his skills or commitment to this conference or this country.”

Once again, it was House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who won the most votes, 210 (two Democrats did not vote Friday), keeping the Democratic conference united behind him — though he, too, was short of the votes needed to win the gavel.

“Two-twelve — it’s a New York area code and it’s our call for a speaker of integrity, intelligence and inclusion,” House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., said of Jeffries, referencing his vote totals from earlier this week — though it’s worth noting that the Democratic leader’s Brooklyn district is entirely outside of the 212 area code.

“The majority's nominee is disconnected,” she said of Jordan. “Disconnected from the American people and their values. MAGA extremism is designed to divide and it has broken the Republican Party. Their nominee’s vision is a direct attack on the freedom and the rights of the American people, and he's got the record to prove it.”

Clark went on to list Jordan’s record of opposing issues like health care for 9/11 survivors, his challenges to the 2020 election, and his support for cutting Medicare and Social Security and enacting a nationwide abortion ban.

“We want to make our own health care decisions in consultation with our families, our doctors, our faith,” Clark said to applause and cheers from the Democratic side of the room. “Not with Jim Jordan.”

What happens next is still far from clear, though what’s apparent is that unless something drastic changes, Jordan does not have the votes to become the next Speaker of the House — though he indicated before the vote that he will keep trying, with votes expected through the weekend.

"Our job is to get a Speaker as soon as possible,” Jordan told reporters when asked about the possibility of weekend votes. “That's what we want to do.”

Republicans were set to meet behind closed doors once again Friday afternoon to try and figure out a path forward.

When asked by reporters after the vote if Republicans should cut their losses and figure out a new candidate for speaker, McCarthy replied "that's up to Jim."

Democrats continued to call for a bipartisan path forward on reopening the House.

“House Democrats have repeatedly made clear we want to find a bipartisan path forward leader at every step of the way,” Jeffries said before Friday’s vote. "Republicans have rejected bipartisanship and embraced extremism.”

"Jim Jordan is a clear and present danger to our democracy," Jeffries said. "He wants to end Social Security as we know it. He wants to end Medicare as we know. He doesn't believe that President Biden was elected in 2020."

“It is not too late for the majority to choose a bipartisan path forward to reopen the House,” Clark said on the House floor. “Take yes for an answer. Every day the majority chooses to engage in a Republican civil war that is threatening their own members, instead of engaging with us in the work of the American people is a day that weakens this institution and the standing of our country."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.