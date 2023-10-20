MELBOURNE, Fla. — Investigators continue to look into the death of a Melbourne woman killed in a collision with a Brightline train Thursday.

What You Need To Know A women was killed in a collision with a Brightline train Thursday in Brevard County



Officials say trains go through the area at speeds of up to 79 miles per hour



A local official says people need to be careful at crossings

This is the first person killed in the city of Melbourne in a collision with a Brightline train.

Melbourne police say 60-year-old Lisa Molnar was trying to cross two sets of tracks at the Aurora Road crossing around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

That’s when a Brightline train came through, hitting and killing her.

“We’re getting used to hearing that train every hour now,” said Christa Goetz, who works just feet from the tracks and knows right away when trains are coming.

But Thursday the train’s horn sounded different.

“All of a sudden that one got real loud, so guess he stepped on the brake,” she said.

But it was too late to slow down before Molnar was struck.

Now that trains are coming through at 79 miles per hour or more, there’s far less time to react than a much slower freight train.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey said this accident was avoidable.

“Now we see faster trains, we really have to wake up and be cognizant of your surroundings, and when you come up to railroad tracks, understand there could be a train approaching,” he said.

The trains are into and clear of the crossing in less than five seconds. Of the 50 crossings in Brevard County, Melbourne has the most at 16. It’s also the most densely populated going right through downtown.

Trains will be going 79 miles per hour through most of the cities.

“Please be patient, don’t be in a rush when you come near a railroad track, please look both ways, we all have to get through this together, because unfortunately this probably won’t be our last fatality,” said Alfrey.

Police manned several crossings Friday where arms were down with no train coming, and traffic was backed up.

They say it’s still unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the death.