ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of residents gathered in Orlando on Thursday, to air out questions, concerns, opinions, and confessions to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith regarding policing in the city.

Part of Smith's quarterly meetings in the city's six districts, Thursday's happened in District 5 at the Northwest Neighborhood Center.

In an exclusive interview minutes before the meeting kicked off at 6 p.m., Smith told Spectrum News that violent crime, burglaries and shootings are down in the city. But even with the positive news, he acknowledged that there’s more work to do.

“I think you can always get better, you can always take more guns off the street, make people safer, make people feel like they can sit on their porch any time of day,” he said.

Smith opened the meeting saying shootings in the city are down 42%, but during the meeting, several District 5 residents complained about the city's drug problem and asked what the Orlando Police Department was doing to address it.

Several people also asked about what they called an ongoing problem of being put on hold after calling 911 — and sometimes not getting a response.

“We can’t tell that crime is down," District 5 resident Cynthia Harris said. "We don’t feel safe, and I’ve been talking to you about a year about 911, we can’t get through 911 because no one answers."

In response, Smith said District 5 has more officers than anywhere else in the city and went on to address the community’s 911 concerns.

“I’m not going to sit here and say somebody’s going to answer your call within three rings, because I have no idea," he said. "But because you’re saying it to me 10 rings is too much, if its ringing that many times, we're hiring more people and we're hiring more people in our communications center."

Smith said OPD has been struggling to hire people in the communications center to answer 911 calls, just like every other agency.

But in the city’s new budget, Smith said the Orlando City Council approved the hiring of 10 new communications positions.