Food shoppers in the Capital Region will have one less supermarket chain to choose from starting in December.

Shop-Rite is closing its stores and gas stations in Albany, Colonie, Niskayuna, Slingerlands and North Greenbush, on or about Dec. 9, Shop-Rite Supermarkets, a subsidiary of Wakefern Food Corp., confirmed on Friday.

"We entered the marketplace a little over a decade ago to bring a quality supermarket to the area. Unfortunately, we have not been able to sustain the level of sales needed to keep the stores operating today," Karen Meleta, chief communications officer for Wakefern Food Corp., said in a statement. "We thank our customers for their patronage and our dedicated associates who served the community."