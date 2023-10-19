MADISON, Wis. — After his nearly 40-year career with Zimbrick Honda, lead master technician Dean Baley would have likely left the automotive-repair world all together.

But in a twist of fate, a unique position became available within the company to train the next generation of auto technicians.

What You Need To Know One top Madison auto center can help you grow your skills in a rewarding and fast paced environment





According to a 2021 TechForce Foundation report, the industry is expected to be short by nearly 800,000 tech between now and 2025





Zimbrick Automotive started a new special training program that pays students to learn the skills on the job

“It was a great opportunity,” Baley said. “To share everything I’ve learned, and the knowledge and the skills with these young people. Some of them come in here not knowing anything about cars, other than how to drive them and put gas in them.”

Baley helps students. One of those students is 19-year-old Jack Baillies. The teen gets to practice under Baley while bringing home a paycheck.

“I’m here making money to learn,” Baillies said.

Zimbrick’s unique “work to learn” program started in early 2022. Jen Ellestad, Zimbrick Automotive Group’s fixed operations director, said there are already new graduates of the program working in the service center.

“Statistics show that we are going to be short in the United States by about 650,000 technicians by next year,” Ellestad said. “We wanted to get on the front side of that, rather than being behind. So, we’re not out there recruiting from other dealerships. We’re not looking for anybody but the people that want to start a career and build a career with Zimbrick.”

The experience is inspiring for mentor technician Tim Kesterson.

“It does feel really good to see people kind of progress through the program and make it to the main shop,” he said.

He went through Zimbrick’s apprenticeship program a few years ago and said he is thrilled to see how the program is now offering tuition reimbursement along with a tool-purchasing program.

Ellestad said tools are very important for auto techs, and not having them can hinder their ability to rise in the ranks.

“The toolboxes you see around the shop are filled with tools that cost thousands and thousands of dollars,” she said. “So, it is a big investment for a technician to become part of this industry.”

She also said the family-owned company prides itself on preventing worker burnout by trying to offer flexible hours, generous time-off and good benefits for its employees.

You can learn more about job openings and the new auto repair training program, here.