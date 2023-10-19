WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Liquor stores in Winter Haven are hopeful the city will soon change its law regarding alcohol sales on Sundays.

Current city law doesn't allow alcohol sales before 12 p.m. on Sundays

Currently, the city doesn’t allow alcohol to be sold before noon on Sunday and most liquor stores are closed the entire day, as a result.

When King Liquor opens during the week at 10 am, there aren’t loads of customers so Ashwin Patel, the store’s manager, tries to get some other work done while he has the time.

“It's usually slow,” he said. “So (I) try to, you know, restock, reorder, you know, just inventory.”

He works at the shop in Winter Haven six days a week, filling the shelves with products while waiting for the first customers of the day to come in.

“Try to do it every day so it doesn't build up to a workload, you know?” Patel said.

After working at UPS, he wanted a change of pace and has been working at King Liquor for about six months.

While weekday mornings can be kind of slow, the weekend is far from it.

“You know, people are off and they want to enjoy themselves and they trying to get their stress off their mind,” said Patel.

While customers are here throughout Friday and Saturday, King Liquor is closed on Sunday.

“City limits, you know, there aren’t sales on Sunday,” Patel said. “So, we have to stay closed.”

Right now, stores can’t sell liquor in Winter Haven until after 12 p.m. on Sundays, according to city law.

In neighboring towns, like Bartow, alcohol sales were recently permitted in August to begin at 9 a.m. Patel says he’d like to see Winter Haven do something similar.

“It would help business and the city as well,” he said.

Because he says it not only helps existing businesses but the prospect of new ones too.

“Because businesses go elsewhere, you know, to other cities that's nearby,” Patel said.

For a person who moved here from Georgia recently, settling down in Winter Haven and getting to know customers is important to Patel.

“I love, you know, talking to people, you know, meeting new people,” he said.

Which is why he hopes things change soon so he can spend more time interacting with customers that visit his shop on 6th Street.

Spectrum Bay News 9 reached out to Winter Haven’s city manager for more information on the chance the existing law might soon change but haven’t heard back.

According to the Lakeland Ledger, the city manager and the city commission plan to discuss the topic at their meeting on Oct 23.