Two additional Rite Aid locations in Western New York are shutting their doors as the company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The stores, located at 2887 Harlem Rd. in Cheektowaga and the store at 2453 Elmwood Ave. in Kenmore, are two of the more than 150 Rite Aid stores set to close across the country.

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy and obtained $3.45 billion in fresh financing as it carries out a restructuring plan while coping with falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits. The plan will "significantly reduce the company's debt" while helping to "resolve litigation claims in an equitable manner," Rite Aid said.

"Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, and associates," a spokesperson told Spectrum News 1. "In connection with the court-supervised process, we intend to close certain underperforming stores to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance."

In 2022, Rite Aid settled for up to $30 million to resolve lawsuits alleging pharmacies contributed to an oversupply of prescription opioids.