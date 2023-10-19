Sidney Powell, a former attorney for Donald Trump, has pleaded guilty in the Georgia election subversion case, becoming the second defendant to reach a deal with prosecutors.

Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges on Thursday, one day before jury selection was set to take place in her trial with fellow co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro. She will serve six years probation and pay a $6,000 fine, as well as $2,700 in restitution and write a letter of apology "to the citizens of the state of Georgia." She must "testify truthfully about any co-defendants" and provide documents relevant to the case, Judge Scott McAfee said at a hearing.

Powell, who repeatedly espoused false claims of a stolen election, was charged over the summer with Trump and 17 others in a sprawling indictment accusing them of creating a "criminal enterprise" to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 win in Georgia. Powell specifically was charged with racketeering and six other counts. Prosecutors also accused her of breaching election systems in rural Coffee County, Georgia.

Trump, Powell, Chesebro and the other defendants in the case initially entered not guilty pleas in the case. Chesebro reportedly rejected a similar plea deal, according to ABC News.

She becomes the second person in the sprawling case to agree to cooperate with prosecutors. Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, took a deal last month, pleading guilty to five misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties. He received five years probation in exchange for his cooperation.