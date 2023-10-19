MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum isn’t the only venue taking center stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The Republican National Committee’s Committee on Arrangements on Wednesday revealed a convention venue guide. Its purpose is to help planners navigate the many places they can host smaller events during the convention.

Venues in the guide stretch all the way from Deer District to Third Ward and includes notable spots such as Discovery World, Pabst Theater, the Bradley Symphony Center and Lakefront Brewery.

Businesses have already gotten a chance to highlight what they have to offer earlier this year during the first Republican presidential debate in August.

There, more than 300 businesses got to show off their services to RNC attendees at the RNC Vendor Fair. Businesses still interested in being a part of the event can register their services and contact information in a database.

