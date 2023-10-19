HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough Counties Land Use Board will vote Thursday, Oct. 19, on a measure that would simplify the process for farmers to update and build new housing for farm workers.

Hillsborough Counties Extension Service says right now, there is a shortage of around 5,000 homes for farm workers, forcing many workers to be bussed in daily from other counties.

“There’s many workers being bussed in from housing in Hardee, Polk, Manatee counties and nobody likes spending an hour or two in each direction,” said Simon Collin, director of Agribusiness Development for Hillsborough County Extension Services. “So this will make it, the housing, more local and make it easier on the workers.”

Advocates say the housing shortage for farm workers has persisted for years in Hillsborough County. In some cases, multiple families live in just one housing unit.

Community Advocate Ana Lamb said changes to regulations make it easier for farmers to update and build new housing is a relief to thousands of workers.

“It is good. The county is doing something about it, because this is something that has been going on for years,” said Lamb. “It has been for a long time, you know, concern about the condition for the houses for farm workers. So this is a good thing. We need to support these changes.”

If the Land Use Board approves changes Thursday, the new regulations could go into effect by as early as Nov. 3.

Hillsborough County Extension Services says the changes are being supported by farm owners in the county.